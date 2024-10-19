HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC: October 19, 2024

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Atlético and Vancouver fight hard and leave the nations capital deadlocked

: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.