HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Valour FC: July 21, 2024

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







After a back-and-forth match, it ended 2-2 in the capital between Atlético Ottawa and Valour FC

