Sports stats



Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC: September 22, 2024

September 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


After a goal in each half, the points are shared at TD Place

OneSoccer

Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central