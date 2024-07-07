Sports stats



HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC: July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC picked up three points in the capital on Sunday afternoon, beating Atlético Ottawa 1-0 to climb one spot in the Canadian Premier League table Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
