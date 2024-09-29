Sports stats



Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: September 29, 2024

September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


An early goal for the hosts and a late goal for the visitors see the points shared at TD Place Ã¢Å¡Â½

Ã°Å¸"Âº OneSoccer

Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 29, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central