HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: September 29, 2024
September 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
An early goal for the hosts and a late goal for the visitors see the points shared at TD Place Ã¢Å¡Â½
Ã°Å¸"Âº OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Atlético Ottawa Once Again Draws Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Ottawa Once Again Draws Halifax Wanderers FC
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers FC
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Halifax Wanderers FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Halifax Wanderers FC September 29
- Atlético Ottawa Reaches New Milestones