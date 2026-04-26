CPL Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC: April 26, 2026

Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Atlético Ottawa host Vancouver FC in their 2026 home opener. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2026


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