HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC: July 26, 2026
Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
The league's newest head coaches go head-to-head for the very first time as Gustavo Leal's Atlético Ottawa host Terry Dunfield & Pacific FC at TD Place. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026
- Ottawa native, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scores stoppage time winnner in Atleti debut against Pacific FC - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - PFC vs ATO - Pacific FC
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