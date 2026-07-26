HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC: July 26, 2026

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







The league's newest head coaches go head-to-head for the very first time as Gustavo Leal's Atlético Ottawa host Terry Dunfield & Pacific FC at TD Place. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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