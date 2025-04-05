HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers (April 5, 2025)

April 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







#CanPL | Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 5, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Halifax Wanderers FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.