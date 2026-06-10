HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. FC Supra Du Québec: June 9, 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







Atlético Ottawa host FC Supra du Québec at TD Place for the first time ever. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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