HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. FC Supra Du Québec: June 9, 2026
Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
Atlético Ottawa host FC Supra du Québec at TD Place for the first time ever. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa Still Fresh after Road Trip in 5-3 Victory over FC Supra du Québec - Atletico Ottawa
- Vancouver FC to Honour 100 Years of Langley Soccer with Commemorative Logo on Match Shorts - Vancouver FC
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