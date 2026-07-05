HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC: July 4, 2026
Published on July 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
For the first time since the 2025 CPL final, Atlético Ottawa host Cavalry FC in the nation's capital. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 4, 2026
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