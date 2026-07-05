CPL Atletico Ottawa

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC: July 4, 2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


For the first time since the 2025 CPL final, Atlético Ottawa host Cavalry FC in the nation's capital. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

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