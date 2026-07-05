HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC: July 4, 2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







For the first time since the 2025 CPL final, Atlético Ottawa host Cavalry FC in the nation's capital. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 4, 2026

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