HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLR CHAMPIONSHIP: Seatte SeaWolves vs. New England Free Jacks
August 5, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
With a win over the Seattle Seawolves, the New England Free Jacks secured a consecutive Major League Rugby Champion title.
Played in front of a record 12,085 crowd at the San Diego Legion's Snapdragon Stadium, the 2024 MLR Championship title was claimed thanks largely to the kicking of playmaker Jayson Potroz and a try by Le Roux Malan.
