HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLR CHAMPIONSHIP: Seatte SeaWolves vs. New England Free Jacks

August 5, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







With a win over the Seattle Seawolves, the New England Free Jacks secured a consecutive Major League Rugby Champion title.

Played in front of a record 12,085 crowd at the San Diego Legion's Snapdragon Stadium, the 2024 MLR Championship title was claimed thanks largely to the kicking of playmaker Jayson Potroz and a try by Le Roux Malan.

