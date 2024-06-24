Sports stats



United Soccer League Championship

Highlight-Reel Golazos: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 16

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


We've had some remarkable weeks this season when it comes to finishing, but this past weekend in the USL Championship might have topped them all with the staggering level of technique, vision and precision that delivered four no-doubt bangers. They're our picks for the week's top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central