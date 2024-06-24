Highlight-Reel Golazos: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 16

We've had some remarkable weeks this season when it comes to finishing, but this past weekend in the USL Championship might have topped them all with the staggering level of technique, vision and precision that delivered four no-doubt bangers. They're our picks for the week's top finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

