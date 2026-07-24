HIGHLIGHT- REEL CATCH! Kaion Julien-Grant Sets up the Edmonton TD
Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Cody Fajardo connects with Kaion Julien-Grant on a deep strike, setting up Javon Leake's game-tying touchdown.
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