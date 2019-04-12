High School Showdown this Weekend

April 12, 2019 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Wilson Tobs News Release





Wilson, NC - The Wilson Tobs are proud to announce the schedule for the 2nd annual High School Varsity Baseball Showdown to be held at Historic Fleming Stadium on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. The Showdown will feature four games involving eight teams from around the area with games starting 10:30 AM.

The Wilson Tobs are glad to announce that there will be No monetary team entry fee, but instead the entry fee will be non-perishable food donations. Canned food donations provided by players, coaches, fans, and families will be distributed to 15 local food pantries to feed those who are less fortunate in the Wilson County area in participation with the Wilson Tobs 7th Annual Home Run for Hunger Program.

"We are excited very excited to bring back such a unique sporting event to Historic Fleming Stadium. Our goal is to expand this event yearly and bring together public and home school student athletes so they can interact and compete against each other. We want this showdown to be an event where it doesn't matter who you are or who you play for, you are always welcome!" said Wilson Tobs General Manager Mike Bell.

Saturday's slate of games will begin with Farmville Central battling Raleigh Home School at 10:30 AM. Following the conclusion of that game, Perquimans will face Southeastern Home School at 1:00 PM. Huntwill then take on New Bern at 3:30 PM. The final game of the Showdown will include South Granville taking on Wake County Home School at 6:00 PM. The game schedule is listed below:

Saturday, April 13th

10:30 AM Farmville Central vs. Raleigh Home School

1:00 PM Perquimans vs. Southeastern Home School

3:30 PM Hunt vs. New Bern

6:00 PM South Granville vs. Wake County Home School

For just $7, fans can purchase an all-day pass and enjoy a full day of baseball action at Historic Fleming Stadium. Ticket discounts will apply to those that bring canned food donations for the Wilson Tobs Home Run for Hunger Program. The gates will open at 9:30 AM on Saturday April 13th.

The Wilson Tobs home opener, Band Jam, and Firework Show for the 2019 season is Sunday, May 26th @ 6:15 PM. The final Firework Show of the season will be Tuesday, July 2nd @ 6:15 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (252) 291-8627, or by visiting www.wilsontobs.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Coastal Plain League message board...





Coastal Plain League Stories from April 12, 2019

High School Showdown this Weekend - Wilson Tobs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.