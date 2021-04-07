High School Baseball Returns to Day Air Ballpark this Weekend

April 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark will host seven more high school baseball games as part of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Orthopedic Associates. It will be a busy Friday through Sunday at the ballpark.

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School Houston High School

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School Versailles High School

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School Middletown High School

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School Franklin High School

7 April 10, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School

8 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School Tri-County North High School

9 April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

Fort Recovery vs. Houston

Houston lineup for 2021 consists of 4 Seniors, 1 Junior and 4 Freshman and returning 5 players with varsity experience. Players to watch are Wyatt Kunk (outfield/pitcher), Ryan Ely (infield/outfield/pitcher), Devin Barker (infield/pitcher), Elijah Beaver (infield/ outfield/ pitcher), Jake Leist (infield/pitcher), and Noah Baltes (outfield/pitcher).

Fort Recovery: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Versailles

Bishop Fenwick: Carter Earls '21 (pitcher/first base) has committed to the University of Cincinnati and was 2nd Team All GCL in 2019; he hit .262 in 2019, 33 innings pitched, 4-0 record, 37 K's in 2019. Chase Mulligan '21 (pitcher/outfield) has committed to Rend Lake Junior College, batted .400 in 2019; 31.2 innings pitched, 1-1 record, 33 K's in 2019.

Versailles is led by 2nd year head coach Joe Harrmann. The Tigers have an extremely young team this year, with only one player having varsity experience.

Indian Hill vs. Middletown

Indian Hill players to watch are Luke Hammond (Arizona State University), Jake Fox a three-year varsity starter, along with Zach Osterhues, also a three-year varsity starter, and Matthew Copfer, a senior in his first year in the program having transferred from St. Xavier.

Middletown at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Clinton-Massie vs. Franklin

Clinton-Massie: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Franklin: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Northmont vs. Fairfield

Northmont finished up its first week of regular season play with a 4-0 record. The Bolts have been led by strong pitching from Junior Ben Zink (2-0, 12 innings, 26 strikeouts, 0.58 E.R.A.), Junior Sam King (1-0, 5 innings, 7 strikeouts, 1.40 E.R.A.) and Junior Tanner Lenhart (1-0, 4 innings, 0.00 E.R.A.). The Bolts have a team batting average of .313 and a team on-base average of .452. They have three seniors committed to play at the college level next season (Alex Daugherty, University of Northwestern Ohio, Logan Rolfes, University of

Northwestern Ohio, and Nate Ryhlick-Clark State Community College). Junior Ben Zink has

verbally committed to play baseball at Wright State University in 2023.

Fairfield has seniors Logan Murphy (catcher) playing college next season at Wabash Community College, Colin Singer (centerfielder) to Olney Central College, Kaiden Morris (pitcher) to Ohio Northern University, Zach Bredek (pitcher) Owens Community College, and Bryce Keen (pitcher) Wright State Lake Campus. Juniors Kayden Campbell (outfield/pitcher) committed to Louisville.

Eaton vs. Tri-County North

Eaton: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Tri-County North: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Wilmington vs. East Clinton

Wilmington: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

East Clinton: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance by going to the Dayton Dragons website. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all of the schools and will also be available on the Dragons website.

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School Houston High School

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School Versailles High School

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School Middletown High School

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School Franklin High School

7 April 10, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School

8 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School Tri-County North High School

9 April 11, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

10 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School Preble Shawnee High School

11 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School Fairborn High School

12 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School Delphos St Johns High School

13 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School Twin Valley South High School

14 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School Franklin Monroe High School

15 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School Bradford High School

16 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School Northwestern High School

17 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School Valley View High School

18 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School Bellbrook High School

19 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School

20 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV

21 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School

22 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School

23 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School

24 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School

25 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

26 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

27 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

28 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

29 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

30 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

31 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

32 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

33 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

34 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School

35 May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

36 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

37 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 7, 2021

High School Baseball Returns to Day Air Ballpark this Weekend - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.