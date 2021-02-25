High School Baseball Returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium in March

Pensacola, FL - High school baseball returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium during the month of March with five games scheduled between seven local schools.

"High school baseball games are some of our favorite events of the year and we're very excited to welcome seven local teams to our ballpark in March," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Giving young athletes the chance to have the full experience of playing in a professional stadium is so much fun for our staff and part of meeting our mission of improving the quality of life in our community."

The month's action will begin on Monday, March 15 with a match-up between Escambia High School and Gulf Breeze High School at 6:30 PM. Gates will open at the stadium one hour before first pitch. Tickets are $8 and available now at BlueWahoos.com.

Blue Wahoos Stadium will host two games on Friday, March 26 with Tate High School and Choctaw High School playing at 4:00 PM and Navarre High School squaring off against Fort Walton Beach High School at 7:00 PM. On Saturday, March 27, Navarre will play West Florida High School at 4:00 PM with Fort Walton taking on Tate at 7:00 PM. Day passes good for admission to both games each day are $8 per day and available at BlueWahoos.com.

Face masks are required at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Guests may remove their face mask when seated to enjoy the games with proper physical distancing from other guests, but masks must remain on when moving about the stadium, when on the concourse, and when entering and exiting the facility.

Full March game schedule at Blue Wahoos Stadium:

March 15 Escambia vs. Gulf Breeze 6:30 PM

March 26 Tate vs. Choctaw 4:00 PM

March 26 Navarre vs. Fort Walton Beach 7:00 PM

March 27 Navarre vs. West Florida 4:00 PM

March 27 Fort Walton Beach vs. Tate 7:00 PM

High School Baseball Returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium in March - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

