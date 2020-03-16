High School Baseball Games at Blue Wahoos Stadium Canceled
March 16, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, FL - Following the closure of Florida public schools, all high school baseball games scheduled to be played at Blue Wahoos Stadium in the month of March have been canceled.
The following games have been canceled:
-March 16: Escambia vs. Gulf Breeze
-March 26: Pensacola Catholic vs. Tate
-March 26: West Florida vs. Pace
-March 27: Battle of the Bay Consolation Game
March 28: Battle of the Bay Title Game
Decisions regarding possible make-up dates for these games will be communicated at a later date.
