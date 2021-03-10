High School Baseball Game Postponed

The Tulsa Drillers announced today that the T- Mobile High School Baseball Rivalry Week game between Metro Christian and Lincoln Christian scheduled for Friday, March 12 at ONEOK Field has been postponed. The postponement is due to the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team advancing to the Oklahoma State Tournament and the school hoping to avoid a scheduling conflict.

The Drillers are working with both schools to reschedule the game for a date later this month.

The game on Thursday, March 11 between Victory Christian and Glenpool is still scheduled to be played. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and admission is free to all fans, courtesy of T-Mobile.

