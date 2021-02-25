High Point-UNCG Game Time Moved

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The first pitch of Friday's college baseball game between High Point University and UNC Greensboro at Truist Point has been moved up to noon from its scheduled 4 p.m. start in order to avoid inclement weather that is in the forecast.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored upon arrival. Limited tickets remain available and are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on the day of the game. The tickets are available exclusively through the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 or by visiting www.highpointrockers.com/individual-tickets. Any questions about the series can be emailed to info@highpointrockers.com.

All CDC health and safety protocols for fan safety will be enforced. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

At this point, Saturday's HPU-UNCG game is still scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, February 28 scheduled for 2 p.m. All games are at Truist Point.

