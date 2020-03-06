High Point to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Opening Round

High Point, N.C. - Forward High Point, in partnership with Vann York Auto Group, Edward Jones, Northwood Animal Hospital, the City of High Point and the High Point Rockers, announced on Thursday, March 4, 2020, that High Point will host the opening round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup soccer tournament at 7 p.m. on March 24, 2020, at BB&T Point.

The opening round will feature the North Carolina Fusion versus the South Carolina United Bantams. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and under. Tickets will be available for purchase the box office and online at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/EYusClYVL4h9yoLIGj5m5?domain=mpv.tickets.com beginning Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Forward High Point is a non-profit organization managed by a board of directors made up of local elected and community leaders, helping to reinvigorate downtown High Point. Forward High Point has been tasked with planning and executing many of the strategic goals of the community and city council. The organization's mission is to transform downtown High Point into an extraordinary and vibrant place to live, work, study and play.

