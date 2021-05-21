High Point Rockers win exhibition with 5-3 victory over Gastonia

May 21, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. -Starter Ricky Knapp went the first two innings on the mound for the High Point Rockers and Major League Logan Morrison collected two hits as the Rockers took their exhibition opener by a final of 5-3 over Gastonia at Truist Point on Friday night.

In the top of the third, Max Povse replaced Knapp in a move that was pre-determined by the coaching staff. After retiring the first two hitters, Povse allowed a walk to Jacob Skole before William Salas executed a perfect hit and run by poking a single to right to put runners on the corners. Mike Papi followed with a two-run double to center to give the Honey Hunters a 2-0 lead. Joshua Sale then singled to right to score Papi and stake the Honey Hunters to a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, High Point second baseman Edwin Arroyo led off the frame with a sharp single and Cesar Trejo followed with a double in the left center gap. Michael Russell grounded out to second to score Arroyo before Tyler Ladendorf hit another double to score Trejo. Logan Morrison then singled to score Ladendorf.

In the fourth, Randy Norris led off with a double but appeared to injure his leg as he steamed around first. J.R. DiSarcina pinch ran and scored on Giovanny Alfonzo's RBI single to right. Trejo's bouncer back to the mound was bobbled by pitcher Chris Lee who then threw the ball wildly to first, allowing Alfonzo to score from second.

Trejo, who was drafted by Seattle in 2018, received a call from the Rockers on Thursday and was starting in right field Friday night. The Ragsdale High grad and former UNCG Spartan, reached base in his first two plate appearances with a double and after being safe on an error.

The Rockers' bullpen was practically untouchable, only surrendering two hits in the final six innings. Steve Farkas and Ryan Chaffee both recorded a pair of strikeouts, while Jake Petricka struck out three in the ninth. All told, the Rockers' pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts and surrendered five walks.

Ladendorf, Morrison, and Arroyo all tallied multi-hit efforts for the Rockers, as seven of the nine starting hitters recorded a base hit against the Honey Hunters. Gastonia starter Jay Gause was hit the hardest, surrendering five hits and three runs in the first three innings of the game.

High Point resumes its exhibition schedule Sunday at Gastonia with first pitch slated for 5 p.m. Following that, the Rockers return home for the remainder of training camp, before the team makes its way to York, PA to begin the season against the Revolution on Friday, May 28. High Point's home opener is Tuesday, June 1 against the Lancaster Barnstormers at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.