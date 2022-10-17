High Point Rockers to Host HYPE's Trick Or Treat

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and their mascot HYPE will present HYPE's Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, October 27 at Truist Point.

This free event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

The free community event is open to all and will include treats, activities and a Book-A-Treat. The Rockers and High Point LEAP (Literacy Empowers All People) will sponsor a live book reading by Sterling B. Freeman, who will be reading his very own children's books to those who want to join. Mr. Freeman is the author of the "Little Dreamers" book series including "Wake Up, Little Dreamer" and "Goodnight, Little Dreamer."

HYPE's Trick-or-Treat will also feature an appearance by the Rockers' lovable mascot, HYPE, the rocking horse. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume.

Sponsors for HYPE's Trick-or-Treat include KeyRisk, Livian,, High Point Elks #1155, Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics, and High Point Pediatric Dentistry.

For more information, visit the Rockers website at HighPointRockers.com or call the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

