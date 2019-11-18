High Point Rockers Rockers Unveil 2019 Black Friday Pack

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced their 2019 Black Friday Deal, which will be on sale from today at 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday, December 2nd. The special pack includes five (5) vouchers for Opening Day 2020, five (5) vouchers good for another 2020 Rockers home game, excluding Opening Day & Father's Day, and one (1) commemorative shot glass honoring the team's inaugural season, all for just $50.

"Our first season brought so much joy and excitement to the city of High Point and now our fans can gift that joy and excitement to their loved ones with easily our best deal of the year," Rockers Assistant General Manager Christian Heimall noted. "This deal is almost a 66% discount of the face value and is the first true chance folks will have to get tickets to Opening Day 2020!"

The first 200 packs purchased will receive a shot glass while any packs purchased after 200 will receive an item of equal or lesser value. All vouchers in the pack will be for infield or outfield box only, based upon availability, making the deal worth up to $150. The vouchers must be redeemed for actual tickets at the BB&T Point box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can begin redeeming those vouchers at a to be determined date in early 2020.

To purchase this Rockin' pack as a gift for the baseball fan in your life, or for yourself, simply call (336) 888-1000, visit the High Point Rockers front office on Gatewood Avenue, or slide to www.HighPointRockers.com. A shipping fee will apply to those who wish to have the deal mailed to them and all purchases are guaranteed to arrive by December 23rd, 2019.

Fans can also purchase additional Rockers gifts for the holidays, including 2020 season tickets, special group outings, and team merchandise. Simply call or visit the front offices for more information!

