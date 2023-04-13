High Point Rockers Name Assistant General Manager

April 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Caroline Cooling, the director of corporate partnerships and fulfillment for the High Point Rockers, has been promoted to assistant general manager. Rockers' team president Pete Fisch made the announcement today.

She joined the club prior to its first game in 2019 and has had a hand in every bit of success that the Rockers have enjoyed during their first four years of existence. Caroline was instrumental in keeping the team relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic and in its success both before and after. She has been an integral part of why High Point's Truist Point has been named the Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year in two of the last three seasons.

"Caroline has been a steady presence within our front office and successfully added a number of roles since she started," said Fisch. "As the assistant general manager, she will add more responsibilities that will help keep our club among the best in the Atlantic League."

Cooling started with the Rockers as an account executive, working to sell season tickets and group ticket packages. She moved into corporate partnerships and developed the Rockers' first apparel partnership.

Cooling, a graduate of the University of North Carolina, worked with the Diamond Heels for three seasons within the marketing and in-game promotions department. She also served an internship with the Charlotte Checkers and joined the Rockers prior to their first game in 2019.

A past President of the High Point Jaycees, Cooling has also served as the Chairman of the Board. She is a 2021 recipient of the Triad Business Journal's "20 in their 20s" award.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.