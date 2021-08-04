High Point Rockers Make Roster Moves, Prep for Second Half of Season

August 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. -The High Point Rockers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, August 3 prior to their 13-4 win over the Lexington Legends.

High Point will mark the start of the second half of the Atlantic League season tonight at Lexington in a 7:05 p.m. start.

The Rockers on Tuesday placed RHP Preston Gainey on the temporarily inactive list and released catcher C.J. Farias and RHP Nefi Ogando. High Point also re-signed infielder Nate Blakeney who had been with the club for much of July.

High Point added four pitchers including righthanders Taylor Wright, Chase Ingram and Neil Uskali and lefty Ezequiel De La Cruz.

The Rockers acquired Wright and De La Cruz from the Cleburne, Texas, Railroaders of the American Association in exchange for RHP Daniel James. In addition, High Point sent RHP Ricky Knapp to the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. In return, the Rockers will receive Chase Ingram, a starting pitcher who is expected to report to High Point later this week.

Ingram and Uskali are both potential starters while Wright and De La Cruz have been used as relievers.

Wright, 28, was 2-3 in 28 appearances this year with Cleburne, all but one in relief. Wright pitched collegiately at Houston Baptist and spent the 2016 season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He was a reliever with the Texas AirHogs in the American Association in 2018 and 2019 and made four appearances for Somerset in 2019.

De La Cruz, 22, hails from the Dominican Republic and spent three seasons in the Diamondbacks' organization before signing with Cleburne for the 2021 season. He had made five appearances this season with a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 innings.

Uskali, 27, went 12-6 in two collegiate seasons at Hawaii in 2017 and 2018. Prior to his stint with the Warriors, Uskali spent two seasons at Cuesta College San Luis Obispo, Cal. prior to leaving the mainland. As a sophomore, Uskali was 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA and helped Cuesta to the conference championship. Uskali was with Missoula, Mont. of the Pioneer League when he was acquired by the Rockers. He had made four appearances including two starts and was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

Ingram, 26, was a sixth round draft choice of the New York Mets in 2015 out of Hillsborough Community College in Tampa. He spent three seasons in the Mets organization and was a starter for the Jackals this season. Ingram won eight games with Columbia, S.C. in the Mets organization in 2016.

Blakeney appeared in two games with the Rockers while on the roster from July 1-19.

Additionally, the Rockers activated bullpen coach Albert Gonzalez as the third catcher on the club.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.