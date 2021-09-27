High Point Rockers in Pennant Race as Home Season Comes to Close

The High Point Rockers will play the first of their final six home games of the regular season starting on Tuesday, September 28 at 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

The Rockers are in strong contention for a spot in the four-team Atlantic League playoffs. High Point can qualify by either winning the South Division title, in which they currently trail West Virginia by 3.5 games. Or, the Rockers can qualify for a wild card berth, a race in which they currently hold a three-game lead over Southern Maryland.

High Point hosts the York Revolution Tuesday through Thursday at Truist Point and then will finish the home season with a critical three-game series with Southern Maryland.

Game times are 7:05 p.m. for all games except the Sunday, Oct. 3 game with Southern Maryland which begins at 5:05 p.m.

How the Rockers make the playoffs

In 2019, the High Point Rockers were the first Atlantic League expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in their first season. Now in year two, the Rockers are again in the thick of the playoff race.

The Atlantic League awards four playoff spots that go to the winners of the North and South Division in the first and second half of the season. Lexington won the South Division first half title while Long Island won the North Division.

In the second half, Long Island is again leading the North Division while the Rockers and West Virginia are battling for second half supremacy.

The Atlantic League rules provide that in the case of a team winning the division title in both halves, then a wild card team will qualify for the playoffs. That wild card slot will go to the team with the best overall record for the entire season, regardless of division.

This is exactly how High Point qualified for the playoffs in 2019. Sugar Land, Texas and York, Pa. each won a half of the Freedom Division while Long Island won both halves of the Liberty Division. The Rockers, with 74 wins, were the wild card team, two games ahead of New Britain, Conn.

In 2021, the Rockers are currently 3.5 games behind West Virginia for the second half South Division title. However, High Point, with a 58-49 overall record, has the second-best overall full season record in the Atlantic League, trailing only Long Island (62-44) which has already qualified for the playoffs.

The Rockers have a three-game lead over Southern Maryland (55-52) for the wild card spot.

With 13 games left in the regular season, the Rockers will exclusively play North Division teams. High Point's final homestand of the season continues on Tuesday, Sept. 28 when it opens a three-game series with York. This coming weekend, the Rockers will entertain Southern Maryland, Friday through the Sunday.

The final week of the regular season starts with the Rockers at Southern Maryland on Oct. 5 and High Point closes the season at Lancaster Oct. 8-10.

In order to clinch a playoff berth, the Rockers just need to win. Every win is a good win. And particularly, High Point's six games with Southern Maryland between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, will be critical to the Rockers' success.

