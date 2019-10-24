High Point Rockers BB&T Point to Host HPRAR Rockin' 5K

High Point, NC - The High Point Regional Association of REALTORS® (HPRAR) and the High Point Rockers are proud to partner for the first ever "Rockin' 5k & Fun Run/Walk" at BB&T Point on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. The event will feature a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk and a 5k race with the finish line being home plate of the home of the High Point Rockers professional baseball team. All proceeds from the day will go to benefit the local March of Dimes Chapter and the HPRAR Foundation.

"This stadium and our organization were built with the mission to give back to our community," said Christian Heimall, High Point Rockers Assistant General Manager. "Not only can we do this during the season, but in the offseason as well. Working with Rachel Powell and the folks at HPRAR, we can't wait to host an exciting day of exercise and community spirit at BB&T Point!"

"We are so excited that the Rockers agreed to partner with us to host this amazing event," said Rachel Powell of the HPRAR. "With the support of our hometown team and our great partners, Providence Realty, Parkwood Property Inspections, Atlantic Bay Mortgage, Allstate, Lindsay Commercial Properties, Allred Realtors, Caliber Home Loans, Cecil and Cecil, Elite Home Inspections, NC Homeowners Alliance of the Triad, and Home Warranty of America, we look forward to making this a yearly event in High Point!"

The 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8:30am on November 2nd with the 5k beginning at 9:00am. Both races will begin on Gatewood Avenue, just outside the main gates, and finish on the field at home plate where finishers will have their picture taken and be featured on the Jumbotron at BB&T Point.

While the racers are on the course, fans can enjoy fun activities like Hatchet Throwing, music, food and drinks, as well as the Kids Zone at BB&T Point. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three male and female finishers while all racers will receive special shirts and finisher medals. Registration is $30 for the 5k and $15 for the Fun Run/Walk with a special Family Four-Pack available for $100. All proceeds will go to benefit the local March of Dimes Chapter and the HPRAR Foundation.

Racers who pre-register can pickup their packets at Sweet Old Bill's on North Main Street in High Point from 5-7pm on Friday, November 1st. Those interested in participating can visit www.HighPointRockers.com to register. Those businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Rachel Powell at racheltherealtor7@gmail.com .

