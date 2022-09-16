High Point Rockers Are Playoff-Bound

September 16, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







The High Point Rockers are playoff bound! And the Rockers are the only professional baseball team in the Triad to reach the postseason.

For the second time in the three-year history of the franchise, the Rockers will be part of the four-team Atlantic League Playoffs.

The Rockers clinched their spot in the playoffs by having the best full-season record of any team that did not win a division pennant. With the Gastonia Honey Hunters having won both the first and second half South Division titles, that opened a spot for a Wild Card team and the Rockers earned that berth with a 70-59 overall record.

The Rockers will open the South Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 20 at Gastonia. The Lancaster Barnstormers won the North Division second half pennant and will start the playoffs against North first half champion Southern Maryland.

All Atlantic League playoff series are a best-of-five format. The Rockers play the first two games at Gastonia on September 20 and 21 and game three will shift to Truist Point on Friday, September 23. Games four and five, if necessary, will also be played at Truist Point on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Tickets are on sale through the Truist Point Box Office or online www.highpointrockers.com. All tickets are $8 in advance and $10 beginning Friday, September 23.

Should the Rockers defeat Gastonia, they would advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series against the winner of the Lancaster-Southern Maryland series. The ALPB Championship Series would start at the home of the South Champion on Tuesday, September 27 with game two set for Wednesday, September 28. The final three games of the championship series shift to the North Champion starting on Friday, September 30 and continuing through Sunday, October 2.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.