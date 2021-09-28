High Point Rockers Add Pair of Title Winners to Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have acquired two new players to aid in their stretch run of the Atlantic League regular season. Infielder Quincy Nieporte and pitcher Jameson McGrane have joined the Rockers after helping their previous teams win league championships this summer.

High Point opens a three-game home series on Tuesday night against the York Revolution at Truist Point at 7:05 p.m.

McGrane, 29, is a righthanded pitcher who pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association this season. The Rockers acquired him in exchange for a player to be named later. McGrane appeared in 34 games for the Monarchs, posting a 6-1 record with a 3.71 ERA. He struck out 90 hitters in 70.1 innings while working primarily as a reliever but also making eight starts. Kansas City won the South Division of the American Association and went on to defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the championship series to win the American Association title.

"Jameson will bolster our bullpen and give us another great arm," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He threw the last pitch of the season for Kansas City as they won the American Association championship. He will be a good fit in our bullpen."

McGrane pitched at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. and in the Miami Marlins system. He made his High Point debut over the weekend, pitching two innings and striking out two while allowing just a single hit.

Nieporte, 27, was acquired from the Schaumburg Boomers for a player to be named later. Nieporte helped the Boomers win the Frontier League championship, defeating the Washington Wild Things in the championship series.

"Quincy is a great hitter who will give us another power-hitting righthanded bat in the lineup," said Keefe. "It was a no-brainer for us to get somebody like Quincy who knows how to win."

Nieporte was second in the Frontier League with a .343 batting average this season while hitting 17 home runs and 65 RBI.

The third former Florida State Seminole to join the Rockers (along with Gio Alfonzo and Stephen Cardullo), Nieporte was a 26th round draft choice of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 after earning second team All-ACC honors as a designated hitter. He was a three-time All-American who homered in his final career at-bat against LSU in the College World Series. Nieporte was second in the nation in RBI as a senior in 2017.

Nieporte hails from an athletic family. His mother played tennis at Florida State, his grandfather, Tom Nieporte, was a PGA Tour pro and his uncle, Jay, played baseball at Stetson and in the San Diego Padres system.

The Rockers have six home games left in the regular season. After hosting York on Tuesday through Thursday this week, High Point will entertain Southern Maryland from Friday through Sunday.

