High Five: Hooks Secure Series Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks ran their win streak to a season-best five games as they knocked off the RockHounds, 6-3, Friday night before 5,822 fans at Whataburger Field.

By winning the first four vs. Midland this week, Corpus Christi has captured its sixth series triumph.

Colton Gordon authored a sterling start for the Hooks as the lefty held the RockHounds to one run, one hit and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. Gordon, who breezed five, owns a 1.50 ERA in his last five appearances, all starts.

CC forged a two-out rally in the third as Drew Gilbert and Zach Daniels turned in consecutive singles. Jordan Brewer was next and smoked a two-run double into left for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Luis Aviles Jr. and J.C. Correa notched base hits before executing a double steal, which set up a sac fly from Garrett Wolforth for a 3-0 edge.

Gilbert completed a three-hit day with a lead-off double in the fifth. Two outs later, Colin Barber delivered an RBI single before being chased home by a Chad Stevens triple.

The Hooks added more insurance in the seventh. Daniels, 3-for-4, opened the stanza by punching a base hit into center. He stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball, and came home when Barber lifted a sac fly to left.

Tyler Brown struck out two in a scoreless eighth while Jacob DeLabio spun a 1-2-3 ninth for his first Double-A save.

