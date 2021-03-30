Hickory Crawdads Unveil 2021 Promo Schedule

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce their 2021 promotional lineup. The schedule is highlighted by 11 firework shows, 10 giveaways and an array of theme nights.

The Crawdads are starting the season strong, with four giveaways falling in Opening Week. Opening night will kick off with a magnet schedule exit giveaway for all fans courtesy of Absolute Tree Care, Blue Ridge Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. Wednesday, May 12th, will have a Texas Rangers hat giveaway for the first 500 fans. That Saturday, May 15th, the Crawdads will be giving away poster schedules as fans leave the ballpark presented by Dan'l Boone Inn, Lake Hickory Vet, Manpower, Hickory Printing Solutions, and KICKS 103.3. The Opening homestand's giveaways will wrap up on Sunday with the team's Mother's Day Celebration. The first 100 mothers to the game will get a carnation thanks to Whitfield's Flowers & More. The next Saturday, May 22nd, the team will have a replica Llamas de Hickory jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. On Saturday, June 26th, the Crawdads will be giving away 1,000 Couch Potato Bank figurines brought to you by Big Dawg 92.1. On Saturday July 3rd the 'Dads will have a giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of a Texas Rangers Joey Gallo bobblehead, presented by Big Dawg 92.1 The Crawdads are having a second hat giveaway on Saturday, July 14th, thanks to Big Dawg 92.1. As the 'Dads celebrate NASCAR on Saturday, August 21st, they're giving away 1,000 racing themed shirts courtesy of Duck Graphics and KICKS 103.3. The year's giveaways will close out with a tribute to a Hickory local: Ryan Succop. The Superbowl winning kicker will get his own Hickory High themed bobblehead, sponsored by Vesco Toyotalift, on Saturday, September 11th thanks to WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

This year the Crawdads will be hosting three unique jersey auctions. The first will be part of Nickelodeon Night ft. SpongeBob SquarePants. The jerseys will feature SpongeBob and Patrick around the campfire with jellyfish floating on the back. The 'Dads will wear purple jerseys on June 12th as the team honors the emergency hospital constructed to treat the polio crisis of 1944 that would become known as the "Miracle of Hickory". The jerseys auction proceeds will go to the Miracle of Hickory Foundation. The final auction of 2021 will be of the team's road gray jerseys, which have been worn by players since the 2016 season. All jersey auctions will take place via the Live Source App. You do not need to be present to win.

The Llamas and Couch Potatoes alternate identities are slated for multiple dates on the calendar. The Llamas de Hickory, which is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program to celebrate Latinx culture, will take the field on six dates this season. Each of the games will fall on a different day of the week. The Llamas games, presented by the Catawba County Partnership for Children, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Centro Latino, will feature culturally relevant celebrations throughout the night. The Couch Potatoes will finally make their on-field debut as the 'Dads will take on the identity from Thursday, June 24th to Saturday, June 26th. Both the Llamas de Hickory and the Couch Potato theme nights will feature specialty jerseys and hats.

Classic theme nights such as Disney Night with the Enchanted Elegance Princesses and Hero Night with the Heroic Ventures Heroes will be returning to the schedule. The Crawdads will be hosting their Independence Day Extravaganza with the largest fireworks show of the year on the 4th itself, thanks to Mumy Financial and KICKS 103.3. There will also be a mix of new quirky themes such as Where Would We Be Without Silverware Night, where you can get a discounted ticket for bringing your favorite piece of silverware, and Founding Fathers Night, where fans in powdered wigs will get a $4 off the ticket price. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will feature a theme or tribute so be sure to check out the full schedule here.

Your favorite daily promotions are returning this year. Starting off the week will be Dollar Dog Tuesday, presented by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM, where you can bring your dog for $1 and enjoy a $1 hot dog. Craft beer will also be on special for $2 a pint thanks to Lowes Foods. On Wednesdays all kids 12 and under get a free ticket, meal voucher, and a voucher for speed pitch and the carousel thanks to Arby's. It's also Wine Wednesday, presented by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines so be sure to visit their table for a wine sampling. Thirsty Thursdays are back! Enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Sheetz and Focus News. Also show your Sheetz or People's Bank card for a discounted $6 ticket. All our Friday home games will be followed by a booming firework show. Saturday games will feature a giveaway, jersey auction or concert as part of our Super Saturday promotion. The week will wrap up with Church Bulletin Sunday, presented by Catawba Shoe Store. Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church. Also stop by your local Sheetz for a free ticket to the game for little league members. Following every game, kids can run the bases courtesy of Sheetz.

Fans with vouchers will be able to start redeeming them for specific games starting on Thursday morning at 9am. Vouchers must be brought to the ticket office to be traded in. Single game tickets will be available to the public online on April 17th. They can be purchased over the phone or in-person starting on April 19th.

