Hickory Crawdads Statement on Delay of 2020 Season

Hickory, NC - In light of the announcement made by Minor League Baseball yesterday, the Crawdads are preparing for a delayed start to the 2020 season. We will continue to monitor announcements by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball regarding the resumption of the 2020 season and the impact to the Crawdads schedule. We will keep fans updated on our social media pages, website, and press releases as we receive updates.

Single game tickets are not yet on sale but fans who have booked a group outing or purchased season tickets should contact their representative. Any group wanting to reschedule from any 2020 date will be able to do so at no charge.

As of today, we will close our on-site retail store located inside LP Frans Stadium until the start of the season. If you wish to purchase any merchandise you can do so by visiting the official team store at https://crawdads.milbstore.com. If you have any questions about merchandise or want to order over the phone, please call 828-322-3000.

Events scheduled to take place at LP Frans Stadium including the March 18th CVCC vs CCC&TI game, the Spring Fling on March 21st, the CVCC vs Patrick Henry doubleheader on March 28th and the Crawdads exhibition game vs Lenoir-Rhyne on April 6th have all been cancelled.

In light of this announcement, the release of the promotional calendar, which had been scheduled for today, will be postponed to a later date. Fans with any questions can email dlocascio@hickorycrawdads.com.

