Hicklen's 9th Inning Homer Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Frisco

Northwest Arkansas Naturals right fielder Brewer Hicklen sent an opposite field home run over the fence in the ninth inning, his 10th of the season. But more good pitching from the Frisco RoughRiders otherwise kept the Naturals bats quiet in a 3-2 loss to the RoughRiders on Thursday night.

Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) scored both of the Naturals' runs in the loss, also coming home on a Blake Perkins single in the fourth inning. After Frisco starter Cole Winn had struck out five straight, Hicklen worked a walk on a 3-2 pitch, then stole second and third, before scoring on Perkins' base hit.

Hicklen stole three bases for the first time this season, also swiping a bag in the second after a single as a part of his 2-for-3 day at the plate.

Foster Griffin struck out six across 4.1 innings of work, but took his second loss of the season, allowing two runs on four hits.

Daniel Tillo (MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Royals' prospect) relieved him with 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out two and Holden Capps fired off his first scoreless appearance this season, not allowing a run in the seventh while striking out two.

Andres Sotillet allowed a run across two innings, but used just eight pitches in a 1-2-3 ninth to keep the score close, at the time 3-1, and set up for Hicklen's homer.

Northwest Arkansas (44-42) looks to rebound Friday night against Frisco (52-34) with a 7:05 p.m. start as the Naturals will send right-hander Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) to the hill.

