He's Baackk: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 23 Winner
October 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 18, 2024
- Home Finale to Feature Jersey Raffle, Food and Drink Specials, and More - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Spokane Gears Up For Northern Colorado In Final Road Match of Regular Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Playoff Spot on the Line as Chattanooga Look for Points against Richmond - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Georgia Tormenta FC Stories
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Fights to a Draw with Richmond Kickers
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Defeated by Northern Colorado Hailstorm
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Draws with Charlotte Independence
- South Georgia Tormenta FC and Statesboro-Bulloch County Library Partner for Library Card Sign-Up Event
- South Georgia Tormenta FC Draws with Spokane Velocity