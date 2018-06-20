Hershey Bears Home Opener Set for October 6

(Hershey, PA) - Summer may be upon us, but the countdown to hockey season is officially on. The Hershey Bears announced today a guaranteed date for the club's home opener for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Hershey will open the home portion of its 81st season in the American Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Giant Center.

Further details, including the time and opponent of Hershey's home opener, as well as the complete 2018-19 AHL schedule will be released later this summer. The Oct. 6 date is Hershey's earliest open to a season since the Bears hosted Adirondack on Oct. 5, 2013 at the Giant Center to start the 2013-14 campaign.

Hershey's upcoming 2018-19 season will feature a new head coach, a talented group of new players and top prospects, as well as some familiar faces who are set to return to the Chocolate and White. Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2018-19 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $195. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

