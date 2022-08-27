Hernández Homers in Come-From-Behind Walk-Off Win

SPRINGDALE, AR - Despite trailing by three runs at the seventh inning stretch, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals worked back into the game and won in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off two-run home run from Diego Hernández, for a 6-4 victory over the Springfield Cardinals.

Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann delivered his second quality start in Double-A, allowing just three runs over 6.0 innings, striking out three.

Stephen Woods Jr. followed Hoffman with 2.0 scoreless innings and four strikeouts, to extend his scoreless inning streak to 6.1 innings. In 14 appearances since the start of July, Woods Jr. has a team-bets 2.08 ERA (5 ER in 21.2 IP) with 27 strikeouts.

After Woods Jr. stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, the Naturals entered the bottom of the inning trailing by three runs but came alive to jump back in the game. Luca Tresh reached on a three-base error to open the inning, then scored on a Seuly Matias sacrifice fly to the warning track.

Jake Means proceeded to connect on a solo home run, his 10th of the season, to bring the Naturals within a run.

In the bottom of the eighth, CJ Alexander singled in a run to tie the game, then Jeison Guzmán singled Alexander home for a 4-3 lead.

Yefri Del Rosario came one strike away from securing his sixth save of the season in the top of the ninth but allowed a trio of singles that allowed Springfield to tie the game.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter John Rave doubled off the right field wall to put the winning run in scoring position. With two outs, Hernández stepped to the plate and connected on his first Double-A home run, a 399-foot home run that scored Rave to win the game, 6-4.

Hernández' home run was his second walk-off this season, after his walk-off fielder's choice last week against San Antonio. It was the Naturals' third walk-off home run this season, tying a franchise record, as well as the team's fifth walk-off win of the year.

Hernández finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Guzmán also collected a two-hit game, going 2-for-4.

The Naturals will try and win their third game of the week Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with left-hander T.J. Sikkema on the mound at Arvest Ballpark.

