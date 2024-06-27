Hernán López Y El Orgullo De Ser El Sobrino De Diego Maradona
June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Las palabras de Hernán López, jugador de San Jose Earthquakes, sobre su tío Diego Maradona.
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #argentina #maradona #sanjoseearthquakes
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2024
- Inter Miami CF in Search of Extending Unbeaten Run on the Road this Saturday against Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
- Ashley Westwood Credits Charlotte FC's 'Doggedness' for Recent Success - Charlotte FC
- Injury Report: Clean Bill of Health vs. Orlando - New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Midfielder Frankie Amaya to Toluca F.C. in Liga MX - New York Red Bulls
- Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Extend Agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center - Houston Dynamo FC
- Eric Schwartz Hired as Director of Sports Medicine & Head Athletic Trainer - New England Revolution
- Revolution Forward Tomás Chancalay to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Pop/R&B Superstar Jason Derulo to Headline Post-Match Show on August 31, 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Dallas Transfers Forward José Mulato to FC Spartak Subotica - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to Huntsville City FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Keys to the Match: Homecoming - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Permanently Acquire Forward Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Recall Defender Jeremy Garay from El Paso Locomotive FC Loan - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.