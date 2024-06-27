Hernán López Y El Orgullo De Ser El Sobrino De Diego Maradona

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Las palabras de Hernán López, jugador de San Jose Earthquakes, sobre su tío Diego Maradona.

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #argentina #maradona #sanjoseearthquakes

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.