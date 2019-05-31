Hernandez's Masterpiece, Profar's Heroics Lift Riders to 12-Inning Win
May 31, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Jonathan Hernandez was masterful on the mound and Juremi Profar delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th, sending the Riders to a 6-5 win over Corpus Christi Friday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Hernandez logged his best start of the year, firing seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits, no walks, and striking out 10.
* Profar's walk-off single followed two scoreless innings of relief from Locke St. John, who earned the win.
* The Riders built a 4-0 lead after six on a two-run double from Tony Sanchez and a two-run homer from Andretty Cordero before Corpus Christi rallied with a grand slam in the eighth to force extras.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Jonathan Hernandez: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
* Locke St. John: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (W)
* Juremi Profar: 1-for-4, walk-off single, 2 BB
NEWS AND NOTES
* The Riders played into the 12th inning for the first time this year and the second time since the new Minor League extra-innings rules were enacted last year. Frisco is now 6-3 in extra-innings this season.
* Friday's attendance of 11,057 was a new season-high for the Riders.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Saturday, 7:05 pm
RHP Tyler Phillips (0-2, 7.82) vs. RHP Bryan Abreu (1-0, 4.03)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Radio: Sportsradio 1310/96.7 The Ticket, RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
