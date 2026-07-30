Heritage Financial Park to Host the Gr8 Hudson Valley Hard Rock Fest on Saturday, September 5

Published on July 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, Andromeda Productions and Big Mountain Entertainment are proud to present The Gr8 Hudson Valley Hard Rock Fest at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The concert features national headliners I Set My Friends On Fire, Bayway, Jamie's Elsewhere, and Millionaire$ as well as local favorites Sirenfall, Prsyte, The Quantum Vortex, Phenomenon, Heavy Lemon, Foster Village, No More Sun, Forget August and Storm The Valley.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The first act will begin playing at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30.

Since opening its doors in 1994 Heritage Financial Park has played host to some of the biggest acts in music, including Pitbull, Rihanna, Bob Dylan, LMFAO, David Guetta, and Good Charlotte.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2026

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