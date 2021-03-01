Here to Sty: Saints Annual Name the Pig Contest, Presented by Star Tribune, Takes Place in March

March 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It's March Madness of a different kind. The St. Paul Saints will continue their zany promotions, ushertainers will entertain the fans, and the furry two-legged mascot, Mudonna, will once again pose for photos with kids. One of the staples, however, of Saints baseball since their inaugural season is the four-legged swine that delivers baseballs to the umpire. It's a tradition for umpires making their first visit to CHS Field to kiss the pig. There's going to be a lot of kissing in 2021. The Saints will hold their annual Name the Pig Contest, presented by Star Tribune, during the month of March.

The Saints Name the Pig Contest, a staple of the organization for nearly three decades, begins on Monday, March 1 and culminates on Sunday, March 28. Fans can submit an unlimited number of names by going to: StarTribune.com/NameThePig. One winning name will be chosen for the Saints ball pig in 2021 with the winning entry receiving a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, photos with the pig, a pig meet and greet, and a first pitch at a Saints game.

The Saints ball pig, presented by Fleet Farm, begins its season with the Saints on Opening Day, just a few weeks old and weighing only a few pounds, and finishes the season as a full-grown pig, weighing more than 200 pounds. The pig has a satchel draped over its back, loaded with baseballs and water, and waddles up to the home plate umpire anytime he needs fresh baseballs or hydration. The tradition of first time umpires having to kiss the pig dates back to the early years of Midway Stadium.

The 2020 pig had the most unusual season of any of its predecessors, but perhaps the most fitting name. After a delay to the season due to COVID-19, fans sent in many creative names, but the one that stood out was This Little Piggy Stayed Home as the Saints began the season playing in Sioux Falls. Despite the name, the pig did make 21 appearances at CHS Field when the Saints were able to return to Minnesota in early August.

Many of the past names played on hot topics of the year, current events, or local celebrities. In 2019, the hype of the final season of Game of Thrones provided the organization with Daenerys Hoggaryen, a worthy name that helped the organization end a 15-year championship drought. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation as Porknite danced his way into fans' hearts. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored global icon, and Minnesota Native son, with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists as they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2014), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G. - Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).

When the Saints moved to town in 1992 their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that accomplishment. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as "Pig's Eye" after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

Below is a list of all the Saints pig names throughout the years.

93 The Saint

94 St. Paula

95 St. Patrick

96 Tobias

97 Hamlet

98 The Great Hambino

99 Hamilton

00 Hammy Davis Jr.

01 Kevin Bacon

02 Wilbur

03 The Notorious P.I.G - Piggy Smalls

04 Squeal Diamond

05 Ham Solo

06 Bud Squealig

07 Garrison Squeallor

08 Boarack Ohama

09 Slumhog Millionaire

10 Brat Favre

11 Justin Bieboar

12 Kim Lardashian & Kris Hamphries

13 Mackleboar

14 Stephen Colboar

15 Pablo Pigasso

16 Little Red Porkette

17 Alternative Fats

18 Porknite

19 Daenerys Hoggaryen

20 This Little Piggy Stayed Home

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.