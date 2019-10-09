Here Are Saturday's Fall Stars Game Rosters

On any given day during the Arizona Fall League season, a fan can see a bevvy of future big league All-Stars. At the annual Fall Stars Game presented by Bowman Baseball Cards, the field will be full of them. The 14th edition of the Fall Stars Game will be played

The 14th edition of the Fall Stars Game will be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. local MST (8 p.m. ET) at Salt River Fields. The two rosters were announced on Tuesday, picked by a combination of scouting and farm directors, AFL staff, and MLB.com writers. While a handful of players weren't allowed to be chosen due to developmental considerations, the rosters are full of many of the top prospects in baseball. Fans can tune in live on MLB.com and Topps.com.

A total of 12 players from MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list will be on the field at one time, giving the game a Futures Game kind of feel. That group is led by a pair of top 10 prospects, Angels outfielder Jo Adell (No. 5) and Twins shortstop Royce Lewis (No. 9), both of whom will play for the East. The West crop is headed by No. 25 prospect Julio Rodriguez, the 18-year-old phenom from the Mariners. The East has a decided advantage in terms of Top 100 talent, with nine players:

East

Jo Adell, OF, Angels (No. 5)

Royce Lewis, SS, Twins (No. 9)

Joey Bart, C, Giants (No. 19)

Alec Bohm, 3B/1B, Phillies (No. 34)

Vidal Brujan, 2B/SS, Rays (No. 39)

Miguel Amaya, C, Cubs (No. 90)

Andres Gimenez, SS, Mets (No. 92)

Shane Baz, RHP, Rays (No. 94)

Seth Beer, 1B/OF, D-backs (No. 96)

West

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners (No. 25)

Daniel Lynch, LHP, Royals (No. 69)

Luis Garcia, INF, Nationals (No. 91)

Each team could add one more Top 100 prospect via The Bowman Fall Stars Final 2 Vote. Fans have 48 hours to select one additional player for each Fall Stars team in online voting that will run from Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. ET through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. ET., with a ballot found at MLB.com/AFL. The Indians' Nolan Jones (No. 37) joins Rays catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion as candidates for the East while Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (No. 57) joins Dodgers infielder Omar Estevez and White Sox outfielder Blake Rutherford.

This game is often billed as the AFL's Futures Game, and for good reason. There are six players in this year's Fall Stars Game who participated in last July's Sirius XM Futures Game in July: Adell, Amaya, Bart, Bohm, Lewis and Jarren Duran of the Red Sox. Jones could be the seventh. And one doesn't have to look far into the game's past to see how good it is at predicting Major League success.

In last year's contest, Mets first base prospect Pete Alonso homered. All the National League Rookie of the Year candidate did was win the MLB Home Run Derby as a first-time All-Star and set a rookie record for homers (53). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, Keston Hiura of the Brewers and the D-backs' Jon Duplantier are among the others from the 2018 game to have springboarded from the AFL to the big leagues in 2019 and have graduated off of prospects lists.

The last three NL Rookies of the Year all played in the game: Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. along with the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager. The 2018 starting lineups for the Major League All-Star Game featured Fall Stars alumni like Angels two-time MVP Mike Trout and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the AL and Brewers reigning MVP Christian Yelich, not to mention Bellinger and Seager, in the NL.

The complete Fall Stars rosters are below:

East

Adell, Jo, LF, Angels No. 1

Amaya, Miguel, C, Cubs No. 2

Angulo, Argenis, P, Indians

Bart, Joey, C, Giants No. 1

Baz, Shane, RHP, Rays No. 6

Beer, Seth, 1B, D-backs No. 4

Bohm, Alec, 1B/3B, Phillies No. 1

Brujan, Vidal, 2B, Rays No. 3

Castro, Anthony, RHP, Tigers No. 20

Deichmann, Greg, RF, A's No. 17

Gimenez, Andres, SS, Mets No. 3

Goudeau, Ashton, RHP, Rockies

Harris, Trey, LF/RF, Braves No. 18

Humphreys, Jordan, RHP, Mets No. 22

Lewis, Royce, 3B, Twins No. 1

Lowe, Josh, OF, Rays No. 11

Marsh, Brandon, CF, Angels No. 2

Mattson, Isaac, RHP, Angels

Mesa, VÃ-ctor VÃ-ctor, OF, Marlins No. 13

Minch, Jordan, LHP, Cubs

Neff, Zach, Twins, LHP, Twins

Neidert, Nick, RHP, Marlins No. 11

Perdomo, Geraldo, SS, D-backs No. 7

Rees, Jackson, RHP, Blue Jays

Vesia, Alex, LHP, Marlins

West

Ashbeck, Elliot, RHP, Padres

Castaneda, Victor, RHP, Brewers

Chatham, C.J., 2B, Red Sox No. 9

de Geus, Brett, RHP, Dodgers

Delaplane, Sam, RHP, Mariners No. 30

Duran, Jarren, OF, Red Sox No. 4

Elledge, Seth, RHP, Cardinals No. 25

Fletcher, Aaron, LHP, Mariners No. 26

Fry, David, 3B/1B, Brewers

Garcia, Luis,, SS, Nationals No. 2

Herrera, Ivan, C, Cardinals No. 6

Isbel, Kyle, OF, Royals No. 8

Johnson, Tyler, RHP, White Sox No. 19

Kremer, Dean, RHP, O's No. 8

Lee, Andrew, RHP, Nationals

Lynch, Daniel, LHP, Royals No. 3

Matijevic, J.J., 1B, Astros No. 17

McCoy, Mason, 2B, O's No. 24

Oliva, Jared, CF, Pirates No. 11

Rodriguez, Julio, OF, Mariners No. 2

Stephenson, Tyler, C, Reds No. 7

Thompson, Bubba, OF, Rangers No. 8

Uvila, Cole, RHP, Rangers

Wagner, Brandon, 1B/3B, Yankees

Wilson, Marcus, CF, Red Sox No. 17

