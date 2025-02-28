Herd Stumble in Des Moines After Early Lead

February 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell short of clinching their Clark Cup Playoff berth with a 4-3 loss against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The Stampede took a 2-0 lead with goals from Joe McGraw and Alexei Vlasov in the first period while goaltender Waylon Esche made his second start in as many games.

The first period started slowly, according to the score sheet, but both teams saw opportunities. After creating more chances, the Stampede finally broke through with a goal at 12:03. Forward Joe McGraw sent the puck top shelf after perfect passing from Javon Moore and Austin Baker. The Herd quickly followed up with another goal two minutes later. Rookie Alexei Vlasov netted his tenth of the season with a snipe from the left faceoff dot, assisted by Ritter Coombs and Matthew Grimes. The momentum shifted at 16:50 when defenseman Filip Nordberg headed to the box for tripping. Just 28 seconds into the man advantage, the Buccaneers got on the board with a goal from a wide-open Michael Burchill. Des Moines followed up with another goal less than two minutes later. The blown 2-0 lead sent Sioux Falls to the locker room with work to do. Despite this, the Stampede outshot the Buccaneers 10-7 in the first period.

Momentum remained on Des Moines' side in the second period. The Buccaneers took their first lead of the night just 4:10 into the period when Blake Zielinski beat goaltender Waylon Esche glove-side. The game slowed down until 18:50 when an odd play gave the Stampede a scoring opportunity. JJ Monteiro took a shot out front but was then pushed into the net. As the net came off, the puck crossed the goal line while in possession of the Des Moines goalie. The play was reviewed but ultimately ruled no goal. The Herd outshot the Bucs 13-4 in the second period.

Intensity increased in the third period as the Stampede aimed to clinch their Clark Cup Playoff berth. Sioux Falls tied the game just 4:35 into the period with a goal from Reid Varkonyi, who fired a quick shot from the left side to beat Des Moines goaltender Weilandt glove-side. Varkonyi received the puck from Sam Spehar and Noah Urness after a battle along the boards. Just a couple of minutes later, the Stampede were called for their second penalty of the night on a questionable checking-from-behind call on Noah Urness. At 6:53, the Buccaneers netted their second power-play goal of the night with a shot from Jack Kernan. The Stampede looked to respond when they went on their first power play of the night at 8:35. Less than ten seconds into the man advantage, forward JJ Monteiro took a stick up high, but no penalty was called. As Monteiro was treated on the bench, the Stampede returned to 5-on-4 play but were unable to convert after a couple of shots hit the crossbar and goalpost. Sioux Falls pulled goaltender Waylon Esche early to gain the man advantage. Their best opportunity came when the puck crossed the goal line just as the net was pushed off. The goal was waved off and not reviewed, so the no-goal call stood. The Stampede avoided conceding an empty-net goal but were unable to tie the game. Sioux Falls ultimately fell short and failed to clinch their Clark Cup Playoff berth.

The Stampede outshot the Buccaneers 32-16.

Goaltender Waylon Esche made his second start in as many games, making 12 saves. His record moves to 4-1-0-0, and he holds a .875 save percentage.

The Stampede return to play tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to take on the Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. It is Non-Profit Night, presented by Bluestone Federal Credit Union. Several local non-profits will have tables throughout the concourse. The Stampede are also hosting a "From the Vault" jersey auction on DASH, where fans can bid on select specialty jerseys from the past five seasons, with proceeds going to the non-profits in attendance. The Sioux Falls Figure Skaters will take the ice for their Theater on Ice show during the first intermission, while the second intermission will feature Worthington youth hockey and Chuck-A-Puck. The Stampede also have another chance to clinch their Clark Cup Playoff berth on home ice.

