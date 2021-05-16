Herd Spoil Strasburg's First Rehab Start

(Trenton, NJ) - The main attraction at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Sunday was the opposing starter. 2019 World Series MVP, three-time All-Star, and former top overall pick Stephen Strasburg was suiting up for the Rochester Red Wings in his first rehab start of the season. The Nationals could be encouraged by the fact that Strasburg appeared to improve as the game went along, rediscovering his fastball late to strike out four of the last five hitters he faced. But once he left, the Bisons used the seventh inning for the second straight day, and Dilson Herrera's first two runs batted in stood up as the Herd rolled to their fifth straight win to close out their first homestand in Trenton at 9-3.

Making the first start of his career with Nick Allgeyer called up to Toronto, Kirby Snead needed just nine pitches to motor through the top of the first. In the second, he stumbled into immediate trouble by loading the bases on a walk and two singles, only to finish his afternoon with three straight strikeouts at the bottom of the Red Wings lineup to keep the game scoreless.

Strasburg had his curveball working all game, and he used it to end the first with back-to-back strikeouts after walking Breyvic Valera with one out. Christian Colon later lined a single into right to lead off the second inning but was caught stealing before Strasburg induced two groundouts to the left side to go 1-2-3.

A long bullpen day for the Bisons continued with Jackson McClelland, who retired the first eight batters he faced before number nine hitter Alec Keller clobbered a 2-0 pitch to right-center for his first home run and a 1-0 Red Wings lead in the fifth. Lefty Tayler Saucedo continued his scoreless streak by getting an inning-ending double play in the sixth, facing the minimum after surrendering a leadoff single to Gerardo Parra. And in his Bisons debut, ex-Chicago Cub World Series Champ C.J. Edwards (1-0) worked around a leadoff double from Jake Noll to keep it at a one-run game going into the stretch.

Seeing Tyler Eppler for the second time in the series was better news for the Herd than seeing more of Strasburg, who finished four-and-a-third innings with just two hits and two walks allowed while striking out six. In the home seventh, Kevin Smith muscled a 1-2 pitch into left for a one-out single, and Logan Warmoth executed a hit-and-run with a base hit of his own to put runners in scoring position with two outs. On the very first pitch he saw, Herrera smoked a single into left to score both runs and give the Bisons the lead for the first time.

The Bisons bullpen played a huge role in both series wins, and in the eighth, Bryan Baker got three flyouts after Keller snuck an infield single up the grass at third to get the inning started. Rochester (2-10) got the leadoff man aboard from innings six through eight, but were never able to scratch a run across. In the ninth, Hobie Harris earned his second save by retiring the side in order quickly to keep the Bisons in a tie for first with the RailRiders.

The Buffalo Bisons (9-3) hit the road for the first time on Tuesday, May 18, when they head north to start a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (7-5) at Polar Park. To listen to all six games, visit the Red Sox website, where you'll get some combination of Jim Cain, Josh Maurer, Mike Antonellis, and Jay Burnham on the Red Sox Radio Network.

