Herd Improve to 7-1 on Final Trenton Homestand

(Trenton, NJ) - Wednesday night's game between the Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets was a little tighter than the 14-1 series opener that featured five Herd home runs. With more pitching depth in the bullpen, the Bisons had the benefit of using an opener before rolling out four more hurlers in a game that was delayed by 33 minutes at the outset due to rain. On a night where both offenses stranded eight baserunners, it was Buffalo's 3-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 5-3 win before a crowd of 3,014 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Jeremy Beasley made his second straight start for the Bisons after setting season highs with five strikeouts over two scoreless innings in Sunday's series finale against the IronPigs. He put the first two batters on in the second thanks to a Khalil Lee walk and a double from Wilfredo Tovar. Later, with two outs, Albert Almora Jr. cracked a two-RBI single into left to give the Mets their first lead of the series.

The Bisons eventually tied the score in the third against Mets starter Vance Worley, who should have a 1-2-3 inning if not for a throwing error by Tovar after fielding a grounder at shortstop off the bat of Logan Warmoth. With two outs, Christian Colon singled and Alejandro Kirk launched a two-RBI opposite field double to right to tie the score.

In the fourth, Cullen Large led off with a double down the right field line and quickly advanced to third on a groundout to the right side. A wild pitch from Worley pushed the run across, giving the Herd a 3-2 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. With Beasley out after the Almora Jr. single, Jacob Waguespack (4-2) carried the load with three scoreless innings of long relief. Connor Overton followed out of the pen, allowing just one run over two-plus innings on Almora's second homer of the series to lead off the seventh inning.

Nash Knight hit a one-out double off lefthander Andrew Mitchell in the sixth as the Bisons looked to pad their lead. Warmoth reached on his second straight walk, and Kevin Smith went back-to-back with Colon on RBI singles to give the Herd the cushion they'd need for the later innings. Needing six outs to start the series with two straight wins, Bryan Baker and Kirby Snead were flawless in the eighth and ninth to give the Herd a 5-3 win.

