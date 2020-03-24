Henson, Miller Voted to 2020 MI Baseball HOF

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to announce that Drew Henson and Bob Miller comprise the Class of 2020 and will be inducted on Saturday, August 8th, at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The induction ceremony will take place during the scheduled Lansing Lugnuts/West Michigan Whitecaps game, with the game stopped following the second inning for video tributes and the official plaque unveilings.

The Class of 2020

A three-sport star at Brighton High School, Drew Henson's name appears 26 times in the MHSAA record book for individual baseball achievement. He owns the career records for most base hits (257), most doubles (68), most home runs (70), most grand slams (10), most runs scored (250), most RBIs (290) and most walks (129), all while posting a .527 career batting average and notching 40 wins on the mound. His career home runs, runs scored and RBIs additionally set national high school baseball records, and he was honored for his accomplishments as USA Today's High School Player of the Year, Baseball America's High School Player of the Year and the Gatorade High School Player of the Year. A third-round pick of the New York Yankees in 1998, Henson balanced minor league baseball and football at the University of Michigan, posting a 159.4 passer rating and tossing 18 touchdowns in 2000 as the Wolverines won a share of the Big Ten title and defeated Auburn in the Florida Citrus Bowl. He went on to play in parts of two seasons in both Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Bob Miller was also a three-sport star, playing baseball, football and basketball at St. Mary's of Redford High School. After a stint in the Army from 1944-1947, Miller pursued baseball at the University of Detroit, signing with the Philadelphia Phillies following his sophomore year. He made his MLB debut in September 1949 before establishing himself as a frontline starter for the Phillies' very first pennant winners, the Whiz Kids of 1950, and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting. In all, Miller pitched 10 years in the Major Leagues, appearing in 261 games. In 1963, he rejoined the University of Detroit as an assistant coach, becoming head baseball coach in 1965. It was a position he held for the next 36 years, amassing 896 wins, with nine seasons of at least 30 victories. He led the Titans to NCAA Tournament in 1965, a school record 36 wins in 1975, and the school's first Midwestern Collegiate Conference championship in 1997. Miller is a member of the University of Detroit Mercy Hall of Fame, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and the Catholic League Hall of Fame.

The mission of the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame is to:

Honor the state's baseball heroes of yesterday

Celebrate the national pastime today

Inspire the baseball fans and ballplayers of tomorrow

Drew Henson and Bob Miller were selected by a vote of a special Hall of Fame committee: Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster and Michigan State University alum Joe Block, longtime Western Michigan University baseball coach Fred Decker, longtime umpire Mark Ditsworth, longtime sportscaster Fred Heumann, former Detroit Tigers broadcaster Mario Impemba, former University of Michigan head baseball coach Rich Maloney, WILX TV 10's Tim Staudt, the MHSAA's Mark Uyl and Detroit Tigers scout Clyde Weir.

For more information on the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame, call (301) 802-9220 or visit michiganbaseballhall.org.

