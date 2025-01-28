Henry, Griezmann: Carlos Vela Picks Five-A-Side Ft. Former Teammates
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Thierry Henry, Antoine Griezmann, and more as Carlos Vela lays out his 5-A-Side.
