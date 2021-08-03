Henry Fans Nine in Sod Poodles Series-Opening Loss to RoughRiders

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped the series-opening game of their six-game set against the Frisco RoughRiders by a final score of 7-5 on Tuesday night at Riders Field.

Soddies southpaw and D-backs No. 12 rated prospect Tommy Henry tossed five strong frames of three-hit, three-run ball while tying a career-high nine strikeouts.

The 'Riders opened the first game of the week with a solo run in the initial frame courtesy of Bubba Thompson's leadoff home run to right field.

Frisco added on in the fourth after Blaine Crim extended the frame with a two-out walk to make way for Josh Stowers, who collected the 'Riders second home run of the night to bring it to a 3-0 game.

After setting down 16 consecutive batters, Frisco starter Jake Latz let up a one-out walk in the top of the sixth before surrendering a two-out walk to Alek Thomas. Dominic Fletcher took advantage and doubled to plate both runs and make it a 3-2 game, forcing Latz out of the contest.

Stone Garrett continued the momentum against reliever Grant Anderson with a game-tying RBI single to left field before Ryder Jones pushed Amarillo in front 5-3 with a two-run blast to right field.

The 'Riders quickly got back within one in the bottom half after a leadoff single by Sam Huff off of Soddies reliever Joe Jones followed by a wild pitch that led to an RBI single by Stowers.

In the seventh, after reliever Blake Workman struck out the first two batters faced, a two-out single by Diosbel Arias extended the frame. Following a wild pitch, Huff knocked a game-tying RBI single, and Crim capped it off with a two-run home run to make it a 7-5 and final home lead.

The Sod Poodles continue their six-game series in Frisco with game two of the road series tomorrow at Riders Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Soddies return to HODGETOWN the following week and begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, August 10 against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Notes:

Henry's Go: Tommy Henry made his team-leading 16th start Tuesday night while tying for a career-low in hits allowed in a start (3) and strikeouts in a start (9). Henry is among the top in all of Double-A and is currently 4th in strikeouts (94), tied for first in starts (16), and fifth in innings pitched (77.2).

Tomorrow's Preview: Soddies southpaw Kenny Hernandez will face off in game two of the six-game set against Frisco righty Noah Bremer. Hernandez is looking for his first win at Double-A in his fourth start while Bremer seeks his fourth of the season. Over his three starts at Double-A, Hernandez has tossed two bids of at least six innings.

Dropped Late: The Soddies dropped their fifth game of the season after leading after six frames. Overall during this campaign, Amarillo is 25-5 in games when leading through the first six innings.

Frisco Breakdown: The Soddies fall to 3-10 against the RoughRiders following Tuesday's loss. In the first road series in Frisco, the Soddies went 2-4 with only one game being decided by more than three runs. At HODGETOWN, the 'Riders took 5-of-6 games with another three games being decided by two or fewer runs. The largest margin of defeat against the two squads this season was by Amarillo when they won on the road 16-8.

