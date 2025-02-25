Henry Ellenson Posts 35 Points & 12 Rebounds vs. Windy City Bulls
February 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2025
- Legends Fall Short in Road Battle against Sioux Falls Skyforce - Texas Legends
- Golden State Warriors Sign Guard Taran Armstrong to Two-Way Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Williams' 40-Point Outburst Powers Force in 114-107 Comeback over Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Gold Comes up Short to the Charge 103-117 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Unsuccessful against the Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Pulls off 15-Point Comeback, Beats Wisconsin on the Road - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Win in Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Peterson's Late Dagger Lifts Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Kendall Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Charge Acquire Alatishe - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Acquire Zhaire Smith in Trade with Cleveland Charge - Texas Legends
- Series Preview: vs Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Oscar Tshiebwe records franchise-leading 26th double-double as Stars defeat Skyhawks, 119-96 - College Park Skyhawks
- Stars Extend Win Streak to Four After Tshiebwe's Record-Setting Night - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Weekend Series with Oklahoma City, Falling to the Blue 134-125 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Unsuccessful against the Bulls
- Herd Stopped by the Cruise
- Herd Falls to Capital City
- Stephen Thompson Jr. Named to Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Wisconsin Herd Partners with TDS Telecom to Honor Influential Black Leaders for Black History Month Celebration on February 22