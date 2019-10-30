Henning, Leyva & Caselli to Return as Coaches for 2020 Season

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that the entire coaching staff will return for the 2020 season. Field Manager Bo Henning, along with Assistants Al Leyva and Matt Caselli, will again be in the dugout as the Stingers open their eleventh season of play next summer in the Northwoods League.

Henning will be back at the helm for his third season as Field Manager for the Stingers and his fourth season overall after spending the 2017 season as an Assistant Coach. In the previous two seasons as the Field Manager Henning has led the team to 88 wins, the most in the Great Plains Division over that span.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time as part of the Stingers organization," Henning said. "From top to bottom, this organization works hard to give not only the players and coaches a top-notch experience, but they make sure the fans do as well. There is no place I'd rather spend my summers than at Bill Taunton Stadium," he added.

Leyva and Caselli will be back patrolling the coaching boxes of Bill Taunton Stadium as the assistant coaches for Henning and the Stingers. The 2020 season will be the third summer for both Leyva and Caselli as part of the coaching staff in the Northwoods League.

"Being part of this coaching staff and organization has been one of the best experiences of my baseball career," Caselli said. "I cannot wait to get back to Willmar and on the field in front of our fans at the Bee Hive!"

On the field, under the leadership of Henning, Leyva and Caselli, the Stingers posted a record of 40-32 overall in 2019. The team got off to a great start to the season posting a 22-14 record, winning the Great Plains First-Half Division title and securing the team's sixth consecutive berth in the Northwoods League playoffs.

"Bo, Al and Matt are a great fit for our team and organization," Stingers General Manager Nick McCallum said. "All three have proven the ability to help make each player on our roster better than when they arrived in Willmar."

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

