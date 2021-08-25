Hendrick, Hinds Homers Help Tortugas Hop into Win Column

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After going hitless in his first game back, 3B Rece Hinds announced his return in a big way on Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old doubled, homered, and drove in a pair, as the Daytona Tortugas plastered three home runs en route to a 9-5 victory over the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park.

Scoreless going to the third, Daytona (48-50) dented the scoreboard first. C Garrett Wolforth (1-3, 2 R, BB, SO) walked to start the frame and 2B Reyny Reyes (2-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) reached behind him on a throwing error. Following a strikeout, Hinds (2-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SO) stepped in and hammered the second pitch into the left-field corner. Wolforth scored from second on the two-bagger to put the Tortugas in front, 1-0.

Before the next pitch could be thrown, St. Lucie (50-45) was called for a balk that allowed Reyes to tap the pentagon, making it a 2-0 game.

An inning later, the Daytona offense broke out the measuring stick. Following one-out singles from RF Austin Hendrick (2-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) and Wolforth, Reyes stepped in and golfed a 3-2 pitch to the left of the Jim Beam Bourbon Bar on the left-field boardwalk. The second baseman's second home run of the season extended the Tortugas lead to 5-0.

After a strikeout, it was Hinds' turn. On a 1-2 offering, the Sarasota, Fla. native punished a delivery off the royal blue batter's eye in straightaway center field. Hinds' first home run since his return - and fifth in a Tortugas uniform - padded the early advantage to 6-0.

The Mets began to chip away in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. LF Brandon McIlwain (1-3, 2 RBI) lofted a sacrifice fly to right, while 2B Justin Guerrera (0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SO) crossed on a wild pitch to trim St. Lucie's deficit to four, 6-2.

In the sixth, the orange and blue pulled another run closer. C Juan Uriarte (1-4, R, 2B, SO) doubled to left with two out and promptly came home on a single through the left side of the infield from DH Branden Fryman (2-2, R, RBI, BB). The rally halted there though, as Fryman was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning.

Daytona put the game to rest with another offensive outburst in the eighth. 1B Ruben Ibarra (2-5, R, 2B, SO) ignited the onslaught with a double to left and quickly was brought around to score on a single to right from SS Elly De La Cruz (2-5, R, RBI, SO).

Now up 7-3, Hendrick dug in and demolished the third pitch of his plate appearance onto the berm in right for a two-run blast. The 20-year-old's seventh home run of the season padded Daytona's lead back to six, 9-3.

The Mets mustered rallies in the eighth and ninth, scoring on singles from McIlwain and SS Kevin Kendall (1-3, R, RBI, BB, SO), but that was as close as they would get.

With one out and two on in the ninth, RHP Anthony Zimmerman (0.2 IP, SO) emerged from the 'Tugas bullpen and slammed the door. The 24-year-old picked up a strikeout and a fly ball to center, ending the game and securing his third save of the season.

Making his full-season debut, RHP Joe Boyle (3.0+ IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO) pitched better than his final line showed. The 22-year-old worked into the fourth inning for the first time in his career and did not allow a hit with five strikeouts in a no-decision. RHP José Franco (4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO) entered to start the fifth and went a season-long 4.1 frames to earn his second victory.

RHP Junior Santos (4.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) retired the first six batters of the game in order but struggled the second time through Daytona's lineup. St. Lucie's 20-year-old starter allowed six runs (five earned) and struck out seven, suffering his fifth defeat.

Another new member of the Tortugas' roster will make his full-season debut in game three of the series on Thursday. LHP Andrew Abbott (NR) - Cincinnati's second-round selection in July and the organization's No. 12 prospect per Baseball America - is anticipated to make his maiden start with Daytona. RHP Saúl González (NR) is expected to make his debut for St. Lucie on Thursday, as well. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 5:55 p.m. leading up to the 6:10 p.m. first pitch from Clover Park.

